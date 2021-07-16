Digital Wallet App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

The digital money industry is gaining momentum now because fewer people use cash. After all, who has any money in cash now? 🥴

Take a look at our new shot — a digital wallet for the Middle Eastern countries.

Such an app gives a clear picture of the user’s current financial condition. We designed the card view and displayed the key info:

💸 latest transactions

💰 income-expense analysis

📊 expenses breakdown

🟣 The first accent color is purple. It helps users concentrate and highlights the key info. Also, it stands in good contrast with pink and black. Pink is associated with admiration, gratitude, and sympathy.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. We already have experience in designing investment app, check out our case 😉

Created by Alexandra Bessonova