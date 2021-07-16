Purrweb UI

Digital Wallet App

Digital Wallet App statistics money budget expenses finance fintech banking wallet ewallet digital wallet startup mvp illustration mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
The digital money industry is gaining momentum now because fewer people use cash. After all, who has any money in cash now? 🥴
Take a look at our new shot — a digital wallet for the Middle Eastern countries.

Such an app gives a clear picture of the user’s current financial condition. We designed the card view and displayed the key info:
💸 latest transactions
💰 income-expense analysis
📊 expenses breakdown

🟣 The first accent color is purple. It helps users concentrate and highlights the key info. Also, it stands in good contrast with pink and black. Pink is associated with admiration, gratitude, and sympathy.

Created by Alexandra Bessonova

