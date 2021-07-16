Adrian Gancarek

Shoe Store Mobile App

Adrian Gancarek
Adrian Gancarek
  • Save
Shoe Store Mobile App e-commerce ecommerce store shoes design mobile figma ux uidesign app ui
Download color palette

Hi Guys 👋
Today I would like to share the Shoe Store Mobile App Conceptual Design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use.
Press L to show some love 😍

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Adrian Gancarek
Adrian Gancarek

More by Adrian Gancarek

View profile
    • Like