Personal Portfolio Website Redesign

blue branding modern portfolio personal website minimal ui exploration ux design
Hi everyone 👋

Been a while since my last shot.
Here is a redesign of my personal website. Still using the same colors but with a brand new fresh layout.
You can visit My Personal Website to see the full design.

Please, take a look and tell me what you think.

Your feedback will be very appreciated. Thank you! 😁

Have a nice day!

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
