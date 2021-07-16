Personal Portfolio Website Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone 👋
Been a while since my last shot.
Here is a redesign of my personal website. Still using the same colors but with a brand new fresh layout.
You can visit My Personal Website to see the full design.
Please, take a look and tell me what you think.
Your feedback will be very appreciated. Thank you! 😁
Feel free to reach me in
Instagram @jauhari_jp | My personal website
Have a nice day!