Best Japanese Restaurant in NYC

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
http://zenramensushi.com is one of the best Japanese restaurants in NYC that offers a wide variety of traditional Japanese dishes. The restaurant is housed in a historic building that was once owned by a printing press. Built in 1889, the building has two floors and features a second floor where you can get the best Japanese cuisine from the best chef in NYC. This wonderful restaurant is housed in a traditional wood-burning oven with wood-grained stone floors.