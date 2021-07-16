Davel

Whisper of the Willows

Whisper of the Willows
once i discussed with the client what the characters personality was like i gave a few composition mock ups and agreed to this one, then i went on to sketching it and then doing the lineart. after that i added the flat colors and and the lighting

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
