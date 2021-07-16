Tengkulak (Fish Marketplace Brand)

This logo consists of 3 components, namely, fish, water droplets and water currents that form the letter L. Fish represent one of the marine products that are most remembered by the public, while droplets represent water that is splashed when fish jump, while the letter L represents water which is fish environment.

The emergence of middlemen in the seafood trading sector causes price instability in the market. This is due to the middlemen applying "price wars" to each other to win the competition and gain market share. We are present as Tengkulak.com as an e-commerce company using information technology as a business base that directly oversees the marine products collected by fishermen and pays them at an appropriate price, so that we hope that we can help improve the welfare of the fishermen.