Redesigning Nagat App
Nagad is an online banking app. This app is a very dynamic and secure digital financial service that facilitates customers’ daily financial transaction needs like cash-in, cash-out, send money, mobile recharge etc. This is not an official project. The project is done for practice proposal.
For project
Whatsapp +8801781077752
Nagat website: https://nagad.com.bd/en/
Image credit: https://unsplash.com/
