Redesigning Nagat App

Nagad is an online banking app. This app is a very dynamic and secure digital financial service that facilitates customers’ daily financial transaction needs like cash-in, cash-out, send money, mobile recharge etc. This is not an official project. The project is done for practice proposal.

