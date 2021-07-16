Mechamorph (Mechanic Morphosis)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The combination of the letter M and Butterfly. M represents the initials of "Mechamorph". Butterfly represents "metamorphosis" where the metamorphosis changes gradually from simple to elegan
he combination of M and Butterfly is packed in a monoline style which gives a modern impression and there are negative spaces that resemble 2 arrows, representing synergy
Mechamorph is a community engaged in game production, gadget enthusiasts, digital arts and multimedia.Mechamorph is inspired by the butterfly metamorphosis cycle, where there are stages in a change. as well as the training process there are stages that make this community have the ability to support digital entertainment needs