Mechamorph (Mechanic Morphosis)

Mechamorph (Mechanic Morphosis)
The combination of the letter M and Butterfly. M represents the initials of "Mechamorph". Butterfly represents "metamorphosis" where the metamorphosis changes gradually from simple to elegan

he combination of M and Butterfly is packed in a monoline style which gives a modern impression and there are negative spaces that resemble 2 arrows, representing synergy

Mechamorph is a community engaged in game production, gadget enthusiasts, digital arts and multimedia.Mechamorph is inspired by the butterfly metamorphosis cycle, where there are stages in a change. as well as the training process there are stages that make this community have the ability to support digital entertainment needs

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
