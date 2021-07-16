UX/UI Design for an e-commerce store

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Project Brief
Tequila Kola is a furniture and upholstery company that sells high-end furniture, fabric and accessories for the home. They are looking to differentiate themselves by launching an updated ecommerce service in place of their outdated website, with one that is sophisticated, user-friendly and in line with their brand. The aim of the brief is to design a part of an e-commerce website that highlights the product search and product detail pages.
Goals
To design an intuitive interface that makes for easy navigation and caters to customer needs.
To emulate an in-store shopping experience with virtual rooms and style guides.
To create a positive customer experience where users can shop by genre, decade or personal style guide.
To design an onboarding experience that entices customers to sign up for newsletters and latest offers.