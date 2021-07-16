Alerting and predictions in process management

Hi guys 👋!

Fast reaction matters 🚀! Knowing it, we’ve implemented useful functionality for real-time process management in manufacturing 🏭. Take a look at the visuals.

By using existing hardware or IoT sensors 🤖, the user can benefit from real-time alert notifications 📢. The app informs users about any alerts on an ongoing basis, so they react quickly and prevent forthcoming issues. But this is not all! You can predict any potential faults 😖 before they even happen and optimize asset usage to prepare production output. All that is possible via an interactive dashboard that provides real-time data.

