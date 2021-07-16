Best Actor In India Brahmanandam

Brahmanandam was born on 1 February 1955 in Sattenapalli, Guntur District in Andhra Pradesh. He was a professor by profession and used to work in a private college in Atili, West Godavari District. However, he was very much attracted to acting so he started making his moves towards films. Brahmanandam used to partake in inter-college activities which supported him in boosting up his expressions as well as comic skills. Brahmanandam becomes the greatest comedian of this generation. He is one of the highest-paid comedy actors in India. He is the best actor in India, comedian, and director known for his works in Tollywood. He currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor, He was honored with the Padma Shri, for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2009. The Best actor in India , who has worked in over 1100 films for the last 31 years.

