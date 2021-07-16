Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI-004 Loan/EMI Calculator

Daily UI-004 Loan/EMI Calculator app ux ui figma
Hey everyone!

This is my design for the #dailyui challenge #004. I designed a loan calculator that shows the EMI for the selected term. I have been learning more about colors and this is my first applying the golden rule, and I think it has really helped my design.

What do you think?
Feel free to drop some feedback and press L on the keyboard if you liked this shot.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
