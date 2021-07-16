Andika Pramudya

Saviour · Money expenses tracker Application

Saviour · Money expenses tracker Application
Hi Everyone!
Here’s my new design exploration about money expenses tracker application called Saviour that help the user to track their expenses and save money.

Hope you guys like this, and feedback door is widely opened here :)
Thank you!

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
