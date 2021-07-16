Mahabub Hassan

L Abstract Logo- ILeocity Abstract Logo for Real Estate Business

Mahabub Hassan
Mahabub Hassan
  • Save
L Abstract Logo- ILeocity Abstract Logo for Real Estate Business logotrends2021 logofolio2021 logo real estate logo l letter logo i letter logo abstract abstract logo logos logotype logodesign branding logo design branding branding design visual identity minimalist logo modern logo business logo icon design logo design
Download color palette

[Unused Concept, ready for sale]

The Logo Concepts : Letter i + Letter L

Style : Modern , Creative, Simple, Abstract.
If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,
Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs
Skype : live:mahabubhassan66
Whatsapp: +88 01888088899
Don't forget to appreciate :)
Thank you...

Mahabub Hassan
Mahabub Hassan

More by Mahabub Hassan

View profile
    • Like