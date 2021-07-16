Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amanda Hoang

Daily UI 003: Landing Page

Amanda Hoang
Amanda Hoang
  • Save
Daily UI 003: Landing Page ui design landing page web design dailyui ui
Download color palette

Spent a lot of time the past couple weeks searching for replacement wheels and saw some websites that could really use a redesign.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Amanda Hoang
Amanda Hoang

More by Amanda Hoang

View profile
    • Like