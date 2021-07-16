Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aysha akter

Musicly - Music App Landing page

Aysha akter
Aysha akter
  • Save
Musicly - Music App Landing page website website design best web design web interface popular landing page landing page music applanding page music app music
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is an exploration work for music app landing page . Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
ayshauiux@gmail.com

Aysha akter
Aysha akter

More by Aysha akter

View profile
    • Like