Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kartikey Shandilya

Video Production Website Landing Page

Kartikey Shandilya
Kartikey Shandilya
  • Save
Video Production Website Landing Page web design website layout landing screen production movie film video ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello you awesome people!

In this shot I have tried re-design the landing screen of the website of 'PocketAces', a leading Indian Video Production house. This work was originally done for ProdX.

Do hit the 'L' button if you loved it, it really motivates me!💖

To see more of my work, visit here: https://www.behance.net/kartikeshandil

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Kartikey Shandilya
Kartikey Shandilya

More by Kartikey Shandilya

View profile
    • Like