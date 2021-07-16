Marie

My Daily UI - Loki Time controller/TVA

My Daily UI - Loki Time controller/TVA time orange schdual app icon tva mavel loki design dailyui illustration ui
Hi there, long time no see！！！

Now I start to practice UI again, i recently watched the Marvel TV show - Loki,
so i made a time control UI design, hats off to the TV show，i like loki, TVA, and miss minutes. they are very interesting!

if you also like it, please press "L"
hope to see you :)

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
