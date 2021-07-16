Print and Digital Media / Moby Dick

Brief

To explore traditional and contemporary book and publication design in terms of typography, image, navigation, hierarchy, formats, and binding.

To develop an editorial design project that considers how we read in the 21st century. Choose a format that is appropriate for your subject matter and your target market. It could be a high quality printed publication, a screen-based interpretation or a combination of these.

Concept

“An interactive audiobook” that offers new dimensions to reading in the 21st century, which allows the reader to access both traditional forms of reading, in sync with digital media. Using the Kindle as an audio and reference tool, the reader can navigate their way through the novel, critiquing the text, reading to the audio playback or highlighting vocabulary, without eradicating the traditional joys of paperback reading, thus preserving the value of the published novel.