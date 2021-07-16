Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Niqox

Phoneum - True Mobile-only Cryptocurrency - Web UI-Front Design

Niqox
Niqox
Hire Me
  • Save
Phoneum - True Mobile-only Cryptocurrency - Web UI-Front Design branding logo ux ui illustration design portfolio digital currency phoneum mobile crypto front ui crypto cryptocurrency webdesign web design
Phoneum - True Mobile-only Cryptocurrency - Web UI-Front Design branding logo ux ui illustration design portfolio digital currency phoneum mobile crypto front ui crypto cryptocurrency webdesign web design
Phoneum - True Mobile-only Cryptocurrency - Web UI-Front Design branding logo ux ui illustration design portfolio digital currency phoneum mobile crypto front ui crypto cryptocurrency webdesign web design
Download color palette
  1. Phoneum.png
  2. Phoneum – 1.png
  3. Phoneum – 2.png

What Is Phoneum ?

Phoneum is a true mobile-only cryptocurrency, designed to deliver a simplified user experience and platform that enables all users, regardless of technical aptitude, to fully participate in the new cryptocurrency economy. Phoneum (PHT) is a Tron (TRX) based token. Similar to Bitcoin, and many other cryptocurrencies, PHT is a Blockchain cryptocurrency that supports peer-to-peer transactions. It is mainly used in the Phoneum ecosystem to play games as well as to offset carbon emissions and contribute to various other environmental causes.

Web URL : https://phoneum.io/

#webui #Phoneum #webdesign #FrontDesign

Niqox
Niqox
We create brands and craft beautiful digital experiences.
Hire Me

More by Niqox

View profile
    • Like