Phoneum - True Mobile-only Cryptocurrency - Web UI-Front Design

What Is Phoneum ?

Phoneum is a true mobile-only cryptocurrency, designed to deliver a simplified user experience and platform that enables all users, regardless of technical aptitude, to fully participate in the new cryptocurrency economy. Phoneum (PHT) is a Tron (TRX) based token. Similar to Bitcoin, and many other cryptocurrencies, PHT is a Blockchain cryptocurrency that supports peer-to-peer transactions. It is mainly used in the Phoneum ecosystem to play games as well as to offset carbon emissions and contribute to various other environmental causes.

Web URL : https://phoneum.io/

