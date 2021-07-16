Phoneum - True Mobile-only Cryptocurrency - Web UI-Front Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
What Is Phoneum ?
Phoneum is a true mobile-only cryptocurrency, designed to deliver a simplified user experience and platform that enables all users, regardless of technical aptitude, to fully participate in the new cryptocurrency economy. Phoneum (PHT) is a Tron (TRX) based token. Similar to Bitcoin, and many other cryptocurrencies, PHT is a Blockchain cryptocurrency that supports peer-to-peer transactions. It is mainly used in the Phoneum ecosystem to play games as well as to offset carbon emissions and contribute to various other environmental causes.
Web URL : https://phoneum.io/
