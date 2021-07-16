Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ernesto Angulo

On/Off - Daily UI 015

Ernesto Angulo
Ernesto Angulo
  • Save
On/Off - Daily UI 015 mobile minimal ui app design
Download color palette

Hello everyone! 👋

Fifteenth day of the #dailyui challenge, on/off switch. I hope you like it and don't forget to hit the "L" key to show some love. ❤

Any kind of feedback is more than welcome. 😃

You can follow me on Twitter.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Ernesto Angulo
Ernesto Angulo

More by Ernesto Angulo

View profile
    • Like