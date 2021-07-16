lazy kar

Music Player Landing Page

lazy kar
lazy kar
Hire Me
  • Save
Music Player Landing Page clean design website landing page podcast ux ui spotify stream playlist song album music player player music
Download color palette

Hello friends, How are you people doing?

I tried to create a landing page related to music, something crisp and eye catching!

A place to listen to your favorite music that will vibe with your mood.

What do you think about this?

Do you like what you see? show some love ❤️

We're open to new Projects 😄
📧 lazyinterface@gmail.com

lazy kar
lazy kar
Designer Addicted to UI/UX design | App / Web design 😄
Hire Me

More by lazy kar

View profile
    • Like