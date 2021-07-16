N. Rizqi

Dashboard for car rent owner

Dashboard for car rent owner software ui desktop app minimal flat app dashboard
The purpose of this software is to track the vehicle that went on rent status, checking rent schedule, and also the cashflow from the business.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
