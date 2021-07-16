https://graphicriver.net/item/mega-pack-powerpoint-template/32931384

Introducing Mega Pack – PowerPoint Template

This Presentation Template can be used for a variety of purposes, such as: transportation corporae ,creative, pitch deck, personal, portfolio, creative agency, startup, company ,multipurpose and also can be used for custom production.

This Presentation Template contains unique layout, Modern,Clean, Minimalis, Elegant, and creative layout.

Main Fitures

PPT and PPTX Files

250+ Unique Slides

Drag & Drop Ready

Based on Placeholders

1 PDF

16:9 HD Display

One Click to Change Color

Help Guide File

Free Support 24/7

Only free fonts

Animation

Format 1920×1080 Full HD

Image Note Includes