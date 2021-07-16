Casey Wu

Ultimate disc logo

Ultimate disc logo
My friend gave me a picture of a pigeon (the one above) and asked me to design a logo for their ultimate frisbee team. I really don't know how to make the logo less silly with the pigeon on it, but I tried.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
