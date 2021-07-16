Ian Dziuk

Tiki Lemonade Stand Branding

Tiki Lemonade Stand Branding beverage yellow green branding weekly warmup lemonade tiki
We all need a tiki themed lemonade for these hot summer days!

Working on this warmup, I got all tied up in what I wanted the name to be. Should I have gone with Life's Lemons? I don't know! I'm just thirsty for a tasty new spin on lemonade now.

Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
