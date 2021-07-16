Gustavo

Daily UI - Sign Up - 001

Gustavo
Gustavo
  • Save
Daily UI - Sign Up - 001 login signup 002 dailyui ui
Download color palette

As my first project of the Daily UI Challange I build a clean sign up form of a dating app. Let me know your thoughts about it! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Gustavo
Gustavo
Like