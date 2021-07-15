Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Val Cantaluppi

DailyUI 37 - Weather - Service Design Club

DailyUI 37 - Weather - Service Design Club mobile interface dailyuichallenge daily ui weather ui designer graphic design ui
Hi! This is my second #DailyUI with a new design exploration.
Feedback is appreciated 💜

The design was made in Figma and the icons from WeatherIcons by Zvonimir Juranko

