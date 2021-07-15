Wahib Irawan

Minimal Portfolio Landing Page for Product Designer

Minimal Portfolio Landing Page for Product Designer
I'm tryin to use monchrome, but still can't consistent.

What's your opinion?

Figma preview: https://www.figma.com/proto/WnkFvGyVIj2wETLDXPlEnU/Minimal-Portfolio-Product-Designer?node-id=1%3A2&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=0%3A1

I'm on Figma:
https://www.figma.com/@irawan

