Cancer tumor of Russia - Putinism

hello new week and new grid. This week I have been thinking a lot about cancer and the symbol of patriotism as a result of drug addiction and drugs, as well as the Russian vaccination problem and Putin's fascist power, you can find out more about my new work on my comic blog page on Instagram. @dmitriy_oterman thanks for the participation and support of the artist

