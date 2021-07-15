Jyotiprakash Sahoo

Scuba Diving App

Jyotiprakash Sahoo
Jyotiprakash Sahoo
  • Save
Scuba Diving App design daily ui ux branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

Hi driblers,
It is the concept of Scuba diving UI. The user must be selected their favorite
location for scuba diving & enjoy scuba diving as there favorite loaction . that UI is also made for user-friendly.

Hope you all like it !!
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.
Press "L" if you like it.

Available for crafting your ideas.

Instagram : www.instagram.com/jyotiprakash_sahoo/

Thanks !

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Jyotiprakash Sahoo
Jyotiprakash Sahoo

More by Jyotiprakash Sahoo

View profile
    • Like