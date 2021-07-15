Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hameed M A Kalvathi

Bevel Gear

Bevel Gear engineering design 3d design renderings cad model cad design 3d model 3d cad
Being a Mechanical gear, got a thought of designing a mechanical component. Gave it a try and ended up with this beautiful BEVEL Gear design.
Connect us at UPWORK for such design works, at: https://bit.ly/3wefofs

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
