Daily UI 071 :: Schedule

Daily UI 071 :: Schedule dark mode modern figma calendar dates planner events tasks schedule dailyui071 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This scheduling app offers a minimal, and modern, dark mode themed, design that allows users to focus on viewing,  making changes to, and achieving their tasks as the app's visual design isn't overwhelming. Using the search, a user can quickly find a scheduled task. With the add button, a user can easily schedule a new task. A more icon is located on the right side of each scheduled event allowing a user to edit and delete a task.

