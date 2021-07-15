Spikey Sanju
THISUX - Design Agency

Pet Adoption App | Wiggles

Spikey Sanju
THISUX - Design Agency
Spikey Sanju for THISUX - Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Pet Adoption App | Wiggles uiux uidesign mobile pet pet care petshop pet app pet adopt pet adoption adoption animal cat app dog minimal pet rescue pet store animal food social minimalist
Pet Adoption App | Wiggles uiux uidesign mobile pet pet care petshop pet app pet adopt pet adoption adoption animal cat app dog minimal pet rescue pet store animal food social minimalist
Pet Adoption App | Wiggles uiux uidesign mobile pet pet care petshop pet app pet adopt pet adoption adoption animal cat app dog minimal pet rescue pet store animal food social minimalist
Download color palette
  1. Wiggles.mp4
  2. Wiggles - Dog-List.png
  3. Wiggles-Dog-Details.png
  4. Wiggles app.png

In @thisux I've been working on this Open source Pet Adoption App from design to development 🥳

Source code - Wiggles App

Have any feedback?
Hit "L" if you like it 😍

Does this look awesome to you?
Got an App/Website Idea? Let's connect ; )

DM us 👇
spikeysanju@thisux.in

Checkout our portfolio

Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub

Thanks for stopping by. 
Have amazing day folks :)

Wiggles-Dog-Details.png
2 MB
Download
Wiggles - Dog-List.png
2 MB
Download
Wiggles app.png
1 MB
Download
THISUX - Design Agency
THISUX - Design Agency
All in one agency with incredible design & development cycle
Hire Us

More by THISUX - Design Agency

View profile
    • Like