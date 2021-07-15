Naila Ali

Freelance Marketplace - Tazwiz

Freelance Marketplace - Tazwiz homepage landing page freelance website web ui ux minimal design
Tazwiz is an online marketplace that enables students and professionals to find work within their area. How this works is, Entrepreneurs, Startups, Small business enterprises and Homeowners post task on our platform to find help that not only is affordable but from experienced locals that are within their community.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
