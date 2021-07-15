Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chuong Vu

UI Concept | Real estate transactions Agent website

Chuong Vu
Chuong Vu
  • Save
UI Concept | Real estate transactions Agent website branding website web ux ui design
Download color palette

Real estate transactions Agent website is a real estate transaction system of a real estate company in Vietnam. The system only sells properties owned by this group, making it easy for investors to transact as well as helping customers to reach real estate owners quickly.

Designer: Chuong Vu
------
Fill free to leave comments, follow me, and press ♥. Appreciate your attention!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Chuong Vu
Chuong Vu

More by Chuong Vu

View profile
    • Like