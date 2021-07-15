Dollface Round Sans

A modern rounded serif typeface with 5 variations from Light to Extra bold. Taller than your average round font Dollface focuses on geometric ovals versus which delivers an elegant look and feel. Can easily be used in text-heavy areas or for headline or display purposes.

Dollface gets its name from my wife, as that's her nickname and shes tall, so I thought it was a great fit. She's as beautiful as she is supportive #blesses.

