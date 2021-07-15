🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Gradient Drink Icons Set contains 8 vector isolated stylish icons kit about coffee and tea, water and cocktails dishware in gradient waves style. Cups and kitchen glass for wine, coffee or tea, martini, fresh juice, pina and clear mineral water, margarita. The collection of beverage symbols with splash effect is ideal for logo, print, web or app icon, sale tool, beach relax in vacation, restaurant menu, concept banner and highlights for social network. Container and utensil for liquid and drinking water icon set vector. Collection of glassware and mug for drink coffee and tea, pina colada and margarita cocktail, martini and glass decorated waves illustration. Freshness aqua eatery for thirst liquidation. Gradient Drink Icons Set includes files: 1 AI CS6 file; 1 EPS 10 file; 1 PSD file; 1 JPG preview file; 8 SVG files; 40 PNG files (128px, 256px, 512px, 1024px, 6000px); 40 JPG files (128px, 256px, 512px, 1024px, 6000px).