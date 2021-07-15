Jessika Z

Website design /development for an educational game app company

THE COMPANY
AI Teach U creates educational game apps using the latest AI technology.

MY TASKS
Design and develop their website.

TOOLS
Webflow, HTML/CSS/JS, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop

Year: 2018
Job type: remote, contract

:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
