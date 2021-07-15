Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wildan Wari 🐊
10am Studio

Mineral - Business Landing Page

Wildan Wari 🐊
10am Studio
Wildan Wari 🐊 for 10am Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Mineral - Business Landing Page mockup hero graph chart mobile dark website landing page business marketing
Mineral - Business Landing Page mockup hero graph chart mobile dark website landing page business marketing
Mineral - Business Landing Page mockup hero graph chart mobile dark website landing page business marketing
Download color palette
  1. Mineral - Dribbble Presentation 1.png
  2. Mineral - Dribbble Presentation2.png
  3. Mineral - Landing Page.png

Hello There 😍

This week we did an exploration at business and marketing website. To help grow the business. Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press “L” to show some love ❤️

Have a good project? Let us know ✅

💌 10am Email: Message us
😍 10am Instagram: Follow us

-----------------------
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at wildanux@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram @uibywildan

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
10am Studio
10am Studio
Where designs add value to your product
Hire Us

More by 10am Studio

View profile
    • Like