Vinfast EV Mobile App Concept

Vinfast EV Mobile App Concept
A concept i did based on the new Vinfast electric car (Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer and also the largest private corporation in Vietnam), so i'm really excited about this product !

I hope you guys like it and any constructive feedbacks will help me a lot to improve my design.

Thanks in advance !

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
