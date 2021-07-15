Collins Ovuakporaye

A simple Fintech UI/UX

Collins Ovuakporaye
Collins Ovuakporaye
  • Save
A simple Fintech UI/UX money ux ui morphism neumorphism finance wallet bank design human ios hybrid figma fintech
Download color palette

I designed this in the first week of July 2021. I was studying Neumorphism, Glass Morphism and Hybrid Human Design. I used the Figma tool and applied Human Design Guidelines throughout this project.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Collins Ovuakporaye
Collins Ovuakporaye

More by Collins Ovuakporaye

View profile
    • Like