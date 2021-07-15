UI Design - Music Apps

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Friends! 👋
today I made an exploration of the Music Apps Design. This Apps Concept design is using dark colors, Spotify and apple music as a references.
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow for more UI Design, etc.
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate?
Shoot your business inquiry to
aufaismail07@gmail.com
Instagram : www.instagram.com/blknglyr_