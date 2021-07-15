Career Page

Andy Dakin

  1. Careers Page.jpg
  2. Careers Page - Details and Dev Position.jpg
  3. Careers Page - Other Positions and Footer.jpg

When we started hiring a couple years back we needed to create a new page featuring all our open positions. Some needed filling more urgently while others we were just looking to get good applications any time. This was the page I designed and implemented on our site.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
