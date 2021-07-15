Music Player UI/UX

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I worked on this project for 2 weeks at the back end of June 2021. I was practicing some design trends like Glass morphism as well as working on improving my understanding of Flat/Native Human Design and prototyping. I used the Figma tool and applied Human Design Guidelines throughout this project.