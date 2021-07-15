Collins Ovuakporaye

Music Player UI/UX

Music Player UI/UX xd prototyping app morphism glass player design ios flat human figma ux ui music
I worked on this project for 2 weeks at the back end of June 2021. I was practicing some design trends like Glass morphism as well as working on improving my understanding of Flat/Native Human Design and prototyping. I used the Figma tool and applied Human Design Guidelines throughout this project.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
