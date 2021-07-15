Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amol Vyavaharkar

#005 - App Icon

Amol Vyavaharkar
Amol Vyavaharkar
  • Save
#005 - App Icon vector ui logo illustration icon designing design creative branding app
Download color palette

What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Amol Vyavaharkar
Amol Vyavaharkar

More by Amol Vyavaharkar

View profile
    • Like