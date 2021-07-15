Basic Icon

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yang jiao
Design and draw a set of system icons biased towards education
The design of big round corner is adopted to reduce the attack to users and increase the affinity

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
