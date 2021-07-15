Mind Your Carb - Mobile Exploration

Hello friends,

this is the result of our latest exploration we call it "mind your carb", in this application the user can see the nutritional value of scanned food and beverage products.

The user can monitor the diet to plan the next workout plan, besides that there is a search feature for health food articles.

This application helps users control carbohydrate needs with a predetermined program.

