Andy Dakin

Used Truck Inventory Redesign

Andy Dakin
Andy Dakin
  • Save
Used Truck Inventory Redesign semi-truck transport app web mobile ux ui auction
Download color palette

We needed to bring our private auction app into the modern age. So I explored a mobile redesign of it. Here are a couple screens from the redesign.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Andy Dakin
Andy Dakin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andy Dakin

View profile
    • Like