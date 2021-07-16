Jay | Ancitis

Sweet Delivery 3D

Jay | Ancitis
Jay | Ancitis
Hire Me
  • Save
Sweet Delivery 3D cake food bus render 3d 3d model branding logo logo design delivery sweet sweet delivery
Download color palette

A quick 3D model of one of my possibly the most stolen logo designs (I'm sure that unfortunately we all have our nr.1) - Sweet Delivery.

Sweetdelivery logo ancitis dribbble
Rebound of
Sweet Delivery
By Jay | Ancitis
Jay | Ancitis
Jay | Ancitis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jay | Ancitis

View profile
    • Like